Zelensky imposes sanctions on Chinese companies

On the night of Friday, July 4, during the massive shelling of Kyiv, Chinese-made components were found in the wreckage of downed Shahed drones. After that, the new sanctions move was announced: Ukraine imposed restrictions on several Chinese companies that supplied parts to sanctioned Russian companies in 2024-2025.

Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vlad Vlasiuk said it in the comment to Novyny.LIVE.

Everything we know about the new sanctions against several Chinese companies

The list includes, in particular, Ningbo BLIN Machinery Co., Ltd, and Suzhou ECOD Precision Manufacturing, whose products, according to investigations, were used in the production of combat drones used by Russia in the war against Ukraine.

According to Vlasiuk, Ukraine is already cooperating with the international sanctions coalition to expand the list of restrictions to other manufacturers involved in supplying the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to him, such sanctions are intended to cut off the supply channels of critical components used by Russia to attack Ukrainian cities.

According to the Office of the President, on Tuesday, July 8, Volodymyr Zelensky signed Decree No. 466/2025 on the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of July 8, 2025, "On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)".

Thus, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions) on several legal entities.

Reportedly, the sanctions were imposed on the basis of the submission by the Security Service of Ukraine. The list of entities subject to restrictions includes the legal entities listed in the official annex to the decision.

