Zelensky called on the world not to forgive Russia for killed children in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, carries the toy to the playground in Kryvyi Rih, where children were killed. Photo archive: the Office of the President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, addressed the international community on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance of Children Who died due to the War, which is marked in Ukraine on June 4. In his address, the Head of State emphasized that the lives of many boys and girls have been cut short by Russian aggression, which has been going on for years.

The President said it on X.

Zelensky honored the memory of children killed by the Russian war

According to the President, the final number of deaths is still unknown.

"Today, we still do not know the exact number of those killed, as we have no access to the temporarily occupied territories. It is yet to be determined how many adults and children killed by Russia are buried in mass graves near Mariupol and other cities and villages destroyed by Russia," it is said in Zelensky's statement.

The President emphasized that the world has no right to forget about this pain, let alone forgive Russia. He called for genuine international solidarity aimed at bringing the aggressor to justice.

"In memory of every child killed, in memory of every human life destroyed, there must be real global solidarity — from all across Europe, all across the the U.S., and all other parts of the world — so that Russia is held accountable for its actions and is forced to return the peace it stole from Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky summarized.

As a reminder, the bipartisan group of American senators led by Chuck Grassley and Amy Klobuchar introduced the resolution, according to which the return of illegally taken Ukrainian children should be a prerequisite for any peace deal with Russia.

Also, Zelensky explained in the interview with CBN why the return of children from Russia is so slow and difficult.