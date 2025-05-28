Zelensky to meet with Merz in Germany today

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

On Wednesday, May 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is paying his visit to Germany. During his stay in Germany, the Ukrainian leader will meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

It was reported by Sky News.

Advertisement

Details of the meeting between Zelensky and Merz in Germany on May 28

On Wednesday, May 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will visit Berlin for talks with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, as part of his efforts to bolster support from Ukraine's Allies and efforts to end the full-scale war.

According to Sky News, the meeting between Zelensky and Merz is scheduled for around 12 p.m. local time (13:00 Kyiv time).

"The focus of the visit will be on German support for Ukraine as well as efforts to achieve a ceasefire," the spokesperson for the German Government stated.

It is noted that it comes after Merz announced on Monday that Germany and other major Allies had lifted restrictions on the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine to fight Russia.

"There are no longer any range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine — neither by the British nor by the French nor by us nor by the Americans," Merz stated.

As a reminder, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany announced that the Allies had lifted the restrictions on the use of weapons for Ukraine.