Zelensky reacts to Russia's June 10 attack on Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President

Russia's new wave of massive strikes against Ukraine demonstrates the ineffectiveness of the international community's efforts to force the Kremlin to peace. It requires tough pressure on Moscow.

It was stated by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in X on Tuesday, June 10.

Zelensky's reaction to the shelling of Ukraine

Zelensky noted that on June 10, Kyiv was under one of the largest strikes, and that the Odesa, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions were also targeted.

"Russian missile and Shahed strikes drown out the efforts of the United States and others around the world to force Russia into peace. For yet another night, instead of a ceasefire, there were massive strikes with Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles," it is said in the statement.

Rescuers work at the site of the shelling. Photo: SES

The Head of State added that Russia attacked Ukraine with 315 drones, of which more than 250 were of the Shahed type, and fired seven missiles, including two North Korean-made ballistic missiles. The strikes damaged residential buildings and urban infrastructure. Even a maternity hospital in Odesa was targeted.

"Thirteen people were injured. Tragically, there are fatalities. My condolences to the families," the Ukrainian leader said.

Fire in the house after the shelling. Photo: SES

Zelensky emphasized that tough pressure on Russia is needed for the sake of peace. Decisive action is needed — from the United States, which can force Russia to end the war.

"It is vital that the response to this and other similar Russian attacks is not silence from the world, but concrete action. Action from America, which has the power to force Russia into peace. Action from Europe, which has no alternative but to be strong. Action from others around the world who called for diplomacy and an end to the war — and whom Russia has ignored. There must be strong pressure for the sake of peace", the President summarized.

The damaged multi-storey building. Photo: SES

As a reminder, the Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, also reacted to the night attack.