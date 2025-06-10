Video
Russia attacks Kyiv and Odesa — Ukraine demands sanctions

10 June 2025 10:37
Eduard Tkach - editor
Eduard Tkach
editor
New sanctions on Russia? Yermak reacts to attacks on Kyiv, Odesa
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
The Head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, stated that it was time to support Ukraine with weapons and impose sanctions against Russia. His statement came amid the Russian Federation's massive attack on Kyiv and Odesa on the night of June 10.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine published the relevant post on X.

Yermak's call

"Russian attacks on civilian targets continue. Kyiv, Odesa — homes, a parking lot, a maternity hospital. These images will once again appear in media outlets around the world," Yermak wrote.

He emphasized that Russia lies about wanting peace and "every day it targets civilians". According to Yermak, the Russian Federation understands only force, and this fact must be accepted by everyone.

"It's time to impose sanctions. It's time to support Ukraine with weapons. It's time to prove that democracy has strength. It's time for everyone to finally accept the fact: Russia only understands force, not rational words. Terror will not break the Ukrainian people," the Head of the Office of the President summarized.

As a reminder, on Monday, June 9, Yermak met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Kęstutis Budrys.

