Zelensky: Stronger defense coming to the Sumy region

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Screenshot from video

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced the key results of the latest meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. According to him, special attention was paid at the meeting to the situation on the front, particularly in the Sumy region, where active combat operations are continuing near the border.

The Ukrainian leader announced it on Facebook on Friday, June 20.

Zelensky announced the results of the meeting of the Staff

"The Russians had various plans and intentions there — absolutely insane, as usual. We are holding them back and eliminating these killers, defending our Sumy region," Zelensky emphasized, thanking Ukrainian units for their resilience and courage.

In addition, the issue of arms supplies was discussed in detail during the meeting. The President emphasised that the volume of international military support for 2025 will be the largest since the start of the full-scale war. It includes both existing contracts and new commitments from partners.

The Head of State also announced the preparation of new agreements with NATO countries on investments in arms production. The main focus is on technologies, in particular drones, artillery shells, and interceptors to combat Iranian "shaheds".

"We are also preparing a new platform for such production. This is a long-term, systemic effort, and I want to thank every country already taking part," Zelensky noted.

According to him, Ukrainian enterprises are already demonstrating results in the production of interceptors, and their production volumes are growing. The State, together with its partners, is working to expand funding for the defense industry, which will strengthen the country's defense in the context of a protracted war.

As a reminder, in his previous address, Zelensky stated that the war must be ended as soon as possible, and it would be desirable to do so before the end of Donald Trump's presidential term.