DSST Day — Zelenskyy awarded the defenders

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented an award to the Ukrainian soldier. Photo: Office of the President

Today, February 5, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the State Special Transport Service for the first time. Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with DSST specialists and presented them with awards.

It was reported on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy honored DSST soldiers

This year, for the first time, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the State Special Transport Service. During the meeting with the soldiers, the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded them the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, III class, For Courage, III class, and Princess Olga, III class.

"Today, we celebrate the Day of our State Special Transport Service – a day dedicated to the specialists who ensure our defense. In many ways, they are responsible for supply routes, demining, critical construction, facilities protection, and participation in combat operations," Zelenskyy noted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with DSST soldiers. Photo: Office of the President

He also added that Ukraine’s strength lies not in individuals, but in unity. It is about all elements of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine.

"This is the contribution of every citizen of Ukraine to the defence of their state and independence. Without the dedication and effectiveness of one Ukrainian, others may not survive, and the courage and results of everyone make it possible for everyone to fight, to defend their homes, each other, and I am sure that one day we will achieve results for Ukraine, to achieve peace and victory," the President said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awards DSST soldier. Photo: Office of the President

As a reminder, earlier the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to the warriors and relatives of the fallen defenders.

Also, on the Day of the Foreign Intelligence of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards and the flag of the Foreign Intelligence Service to the soldiers.