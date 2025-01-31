Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian strike on the Odesa city center

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has responded to the Russian strike on the center of Odesa. He noted that he was going to hold talks with the United States and the European Union to strengthen the air defence of our country.

Zelenskyy reported it on Friday, January 31.

Zelenskyy reacted to the strike on Odesa

"Currently, in the south of our country – in Odesa – rescue efforts continue following the Russian missile strikes. Preliminary, it was ballistics. The strikes directly targeted the city, ordinary civilian buildings. Again and again: air defense remains our top priority, we are working with all our partners to provide more protection for our state," the President noted.

The Head of State also noted that work was underway to enhance military assistance to our country. The top priority is to provide the Defence Forces with drones and robotic systems. He emphasized that European states were ready to work with Ukraine to invest in its arms production.

"And our diplomats have clear tasks. We need to increase our partners’ funding for Ukraine’s defense. And in particular, these should become the KPLs — key performance indicators — of Ukrainian diplomacy," the President stated.

As a reminder, the powerful explosions occurred in Odesa. Russian invaders used ballistic weapons against the city.

Earlier, Zelenskyy also reacted to the Russian invaders’ strike on Sumy. The President noted that every Russian strike on Ukrainian cities requires the world’s response.