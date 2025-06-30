Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Politics Economy Sport Fashion Technology Exclusive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHome and GardenPsychologySportHealthcareFoodCelebrityReal estateMoviesEurovisionWar 2024ExclusiveWarEconomy 2024PoliticsAutomotiveTechnologyHoroscopesEconomyInvestmentsArmyRecipesFashionTravel
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and Garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Germany's 2025 aid to Ukraine revealed by Zelensky

Germany's 2025 aid to Ukraine revealed by Zelensky

Ua en ru
Publication time 30 June 2025 21:59
Germany's support for Ukraine in 2025 — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the amount of aid Germany will provide this year. According to him, it will be around €9 billion.

The Head of State made this announcement during the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Germany's aid to Ukraine

The Head of State noted that Germany provides the most support to Ukraine among European countries.

"After this year's increase, it will be around €9 billion. This is very significant assistance, especially at this moment," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the aid will be concentrated on domestic Ukrainian production. 

"During our discussions with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and with the Minister of Defence, Pistorius, we focused on Ukraine's domestic production. In particular, long-range drones and our other capabilities," the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, Zelensky thanked the German Foreign Minister for supporting Ukraine.

In addition, the Head of State praised the effectiveness of the German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems.

Volodymyr Zelensky Germany MFA military aid Ukraine
Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information