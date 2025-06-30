Germany's support for Ukraine in 2025 — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has announced the amount of aid Germany will provide this year. According to him, it will be around €9 billion.

The Head of State made this announcement during the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, Halyna Ostapovets.

Advertisement

Germany's aid to Ukraine

The Head of State noted that Germany provides the most support to Ukraine among European countries.

"After this year's increase, it will be around €9 billion. This is very significant assistance, especially at this moment," Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, the aid will be concentrated on domestic Ukrainian production.

"During our discussions with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, and with the Minister of Defence, Pistorius, we focused on Ukraine's domestic production. In particular, long-range drones and our other capabilities," the Ukrainian leader added.

As a reminder, Zelensky thanked the German Foreign Minister for supporting Ukraine.

In addition, the Head of State praised the effectiveness of the German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems.