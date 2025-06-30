Zelensky praises Germany's IRIS-T Air Defense System

Volodymyr Zelensky during the meeting with partners. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has praised the high effectiveness of the German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems. They are already being used to protect Ukrainian airspace.

The Ukrainian leader made this statement during the meeting with the head of the German Foreign Ministry on Monday, June 30, according to the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE, Halyna Ostapovets.

What did Zelensky say about German Air Defense Systems?

"I also know that you had the opportunity — let's not say where — to see and hear from experts how your German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems work," Zelensky noted.

According to him, Ukraine is proud to have such systems in its arsenal and is confident that Germany can be proud of their quality.

The President also emphasized the importance of further cooperation in the defense sector.

"I would like to talk to you about our experience and the possible increase in the supply of relevant systems — one of the best IRIS-T Air Defense Systems," he emphasized.

As a reminder, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Johann Wadephul, today, on June 30. The Head of State expressed his gratitude for the support.