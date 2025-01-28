Five more Ukrainian children returned home from Russian occupation

Children returned home from the occupation. Photo: Telegram/Daria Zarivna

Five more children were returned from the occupied territories to the territory controlled by Ukraine. This was possible thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by Daria Zarivna, Communications Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, via Telegram on Tuesday, January 28.

Ukrainian children returned home

The children were under Russian occupation for a long period of time. They are between 1.5 and 18 years old. Among them is the 15-year-old daughter of the Ukrainian defender, a wonam who was recently released from Russian captivity. The family was forced to hide their intentions to leave in order not to harm the defender while she was still in captivity.

"Also, an 8-year-old boy returned home, who, despite the occupiers' ban, had been secretly studying at a Ukrainian online school all this time," noted Daria Zarivna.

A child returned from Russian occupation. Photo: Telegram/Daria Zarivna

Among the returned children is a 17-year-old boy. He personally applied for help to escape the occupation and continue building a future in Ukraine. He celebrated his 18th birthday at home.

