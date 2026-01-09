Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Why Putin keeps pushing Ukraine to hold elections

Why Putin keeps pushing Ukraine to hold elections

en
Publication time 9 January 2026 21:13
Former US envoy says Russia is repeating a costly error
The former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, John Herbst. Photo: Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center

According to John Herbst, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Russia's push for elections in Ukraine reflects a familiar miscalculation by the Kremlin. Herbst says that President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly believed that a change in leadership in Kyiv would result in a more compliant counterpart.

Herbst stated this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Why Russia wants elections in Ukraine

"Putin thought if he could get rid of Poroshenko, he'd have a pliable leader in the Kremlin," Herbst noted.

That assumption quickly collapsed when Volodymyr Zelensky took office and proved unwilling to bend to Moscow's demands. Herbst argues that the Kremlin is now repeating the same error.

"He somehow thinks that if you have elections, he'll get a Ukrainian leader who will be willing to allow him to do whatever he wants in Ukraine," the former ambassador said.

In reality, Herbst stressed, Ukrainian society has been fundamentally shaped by Russia’s aggression.

"Ukraine's not going to elect such a person," he emphasized.

After enduring occupation, war crimes, and relentless missile strikes across both occupied and unoccupied regions, Herbst said the Ukrainian people are unlikely to choose any leader perceived as submissive to Moscow.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
