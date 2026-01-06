Why sea gliders could become Europe’s next line of coastal defense

Ekranoplans and coastal defense. Photo: collage by Novyny.LIVE

Alessandro Ricci, the founder and CEO of Mantavia and a member of the Augusta Investments board of directors, warns that traditional seaports are increasingly exposed and predictable targets in modern warfare. He insists Europe must urgently pursue alternative solutions for coastal defense. One such solution, he stresses, is sea gliders — aircraft that operate in the critical zone between the sea and air.

Alessandro Ricci wrote about this in a column for Novyny.LIVE.

Why must Europe immediately begin using sea gliders to protect its ports?

According to Ricci, ports will no longer be able to guarantee security or quick response times by the end of 2025. Because the coast is constantly monitored by sensors and intelligence, speed of action will be more important than infrastructure. In such conditions, whoever can deliver people or equipment quickly and without relying on fixed locations will prevail.

The expert explains that seaplanes occupy the middle ground between marine and aviation. They can travel at low altitudes over water, reach high speeds, and operate without the need for runways. This allows bases to be distributed along the coast and enables seaplanes to quickly resume operations after attacks.

When comparing hovercrafts to speedboats, Richie notes that the key is not their maximum speed, but how quickly they can reach the action point. The sooner the platform arrives in the threatened area, the less time it spends under fire. Regarding helicopters, he mentions two significant limitations: their dependence on airfields and their high operating costs.

There are nuances to using sea gliders

The expert emphasizes that sea gliders are not a universal solution. They are only effective under certain weather conditions and require precise planning. The best results are possible only when sea gliders are used in combination with drones, coastal sensors, and naval forces. This requires changes in military approaches, not just the purchase of equipment.

Ricchi mentions several main areas of application for the screen planes, including coastal reconnaissance, rapid logistics in the event of threats to ports and roads, support for unmanned maritime systems, and protection of offshore infrastructure.

In the Baltic region, the geography of archipelagos plays a key role. In the Mediterranean Sea, controlling trade routes is paramount. In the Black Sea, minimizing risks and dispersing forces is crucial.

He also addressed certification and financing issues. According to Ricchi, the main difficulties in Europe are not technology-related, but rather procedure-related. He proposes a phased approach involving pilot projects, temporary permits, and the gradual accumulation of safety data. He believes financing should combine defense and civilian programs.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, the expert noted that the fighting has proven that the sea no longer guarantees security. Systems that can quickly maneuver, disperse, and recover after attacks are at an advantage. Ricchi said this should form the basis of a new European coastal strategy.

