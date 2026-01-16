Hunting drones: how 2026 will redefine electronic warfare on the battlefield

Anti-drone systems. Photo: collage Novyny.LIVE

Yaroslav Filimonov, the CEO of Kvertus, a Ukrainian defense technology company that produces next-generation radio-electronic support systems, explained why 2026 will be the year of radio-electronic support systems for countering drones and how the logic of protection is changing. He said that the Ukrainian defense industry's potential is impressive, but the rate at which it is contracting is lower than the rate at which it is expanding its workshops.

Filomonov wrote about this in an article for Novyny.LIVE.

Filimonov summarized the results of the EW and drone war in 2025

Filimonov noted that, in 2025, there were 150–200 drones per day in the frontline sky as a norm.

"More resilient firmware is emerging that is better protected against electronic warfare. Frequencies are shifting, and the effective range of electronic warfare systems that rely on 'white noise' is shrinking dramatically. As a result, integrated electronic warfare support systems have become increasingly relevant — combining electronic intelligence (ELINT) with smart electronic warfare," he said.

Because of this, demand at the front for such integrated solutions will grow rapidly in 2026, as they offer long-range detection, precision effects, and the ability to respond quickly.

Kvertus CEO said the first major takeaway of 2025 was straightforward: fiber-optic drones did not replace radio-controlled FPVs.

"Cables do protect the control link from interference, but they come with trade-offs — higher cost, added spool weight, the risk of snagging, and more difficult maneuvering in dense urban environments. That's why wireless platforms retain an advantage where range and high maneuverability matter most," he said.

In addition, Russia continues to update radio control protocols, shift frequencies, and add protection against command injection, making older jamming methods increasingly ineffective.

Mass-produced 'hunter' drones capable of autonomously finding and striking targets without an operator did not emerge in 2025. At the same time, testing is underway, the expert said, which means detection requirements are changing: once the control link disappears from the equation, a different kind of long-range sensing capability will be needed.

Electronic warfare support systems ensure consistency and effective protection

Filimonov says the key achievement of the year at the level of thinking is the realization that electronic warfare systems must operate together with electronic intelligence systems.

Such electronic intelligence assets can detect drones at distances of tens of kilometers, making it possible to fully leverage the advantages of smart electronic warfare. Ideally, an infantry soldier should not have to worry about drones at all. They should be neutralized by an electronic warfare support operator positioned at a rear strongpoint, who monitors the airspace kilometers ahead of the infantry.

"This shift should be understood as a change in tempo. Previously, units often reacted to threats that had already entered the engagement zone. Now the focus is moving toward preemption — and therefore toward systems that see earlier and act more precisely," the expert said.

Mesh networks on Shahed drones: how the logic of long-range attacks is changing

It is noted that another alarming signal emerged in the second half of the year: downed Shahed drones were found to be equipped with cameras, antennas, and mesh modems. This configuration is used in a "chain," where one drone relays data for others, and the final Shahed drones transmit information to the operator and back.

In other words, the enemy has begun actively controlling these drones to strike targets more effectively. The practical impact is clear: this approach is already being used to hit moving targets such as trains, not to mention fixed infrastructure. A recent example includes attacks on a key railway logistics route between Kovel and Kyiv.

Filimonov says this challenge can be addressed by scaling electronic warfare support systems, as smart electronic warfare does not require high jamming power to disrupt communication between mesh modems. When a system combines electronic intelligence with precision jamming, it shortens the path from signal detection to response and avoids spreading energy across the entire spectrum. This is a smarter approach: detect early, identify, intervene, and verify the result.

Why 2026 will become the year of the electronic warfare support systems

Long-range sensing provides additional time for decision-making and deployment. Selective effects reduce risks to friendly UAVs and communications. The integration of electronic intelligence and smart electronic warfare shortens the path from detection to counteraction. Mesh-based logic is disrupted by targeting network nodes rather than blanket "area noise" jamming. The enemy's update tempo will be neutralized through changes in our software and tactics.

