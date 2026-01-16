What FabLabs are key to developing the Ukrainian industry

FabLab laboratory. Photo: collage Novyny.LIVE

Viktor Yehorov, Deputy Director for Scientific Work at the Institute of Applied Control Systems, Doctor of Technical Sciences, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MATAS Robotics, explained the necessity of FabLab digital manufacturing engineering laboratories and the need for state support in the future industry in Ukraine. He stated that developing a domestic industry, rather than assembling foreign technologies, requires FabLab in universities.

Viktor Yehorov wrote about this in his column for Novyny.LIVE.

What is FabLab, and where did this format come from?

FabLab (Fabrication Laboratory) is an open digital manufacturing engineering laboratory with a basic set of equipment for prototyping.

Inside, you will usually find 3D printers, CNC milling machines, laser cutters, electronic workbenches, and tools for working with metal, wood, and composites.

This concept originated in the early 2000s at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) as part of the "How to Make (Almost) Anything" course launched by Professor Neil Gershenfeld and the MIT Center for Bits and Atoms team.

"The idea was to give people access to the same tools used by engineers and scientists and see what happens when 'almost anything' can be made with one's own hands. This is how a global network of digital workshops emerged where students, engineers, and enthusiasts can turn a vague idea into a working prototype," explains Yehorov.

FabLab is an environment for engineers, not just startups

The scientist notes that, unlike business incubators or technology parks, the focus in such laboratories is not on presentations for investors but on the educational and engineering processes.

Businesses typically become involved once the product and revenue model are visible.

"But the stage where you need to make mistakes, rework, cut, solder, and test dozens of options is often overlooked. FabLab fills this 'grey area' between the classroom and the industrial workshop, developing engineering thinking rather than slides for pitches," he says.

Why should Ukrainian universities have FabLabs?

Yehorov notes that a digital manufacturing laboratory is integrated into the educational and research processes at a university, alongside students, teachers, educational programs, and research groups. It is not a separate workshop "for its own people." Instead, it is integrated into bachelor's and master's projects, as well as interdisciplinary engineering courses.

"When they try to turn a lab into a business, the focus shifts from experimentation and education to short-term income. For a format that requires expensive equipment, constant technical support, and qualified mentors, this is usually not enough," he added.

According to Yehorov, in order for FabLabs in Ukraine to cease being random projects "based on enthusiasm," a transparent model of cooperation between the state, universities, and the public sector is needed:

The government establishes the framework for industrial policy and creates targeted programs to support digital manufacturing laboratories.

Universities provide the spaces, basic funding, and integration of these spaces into the educational process.

Non-governmental organizations and business partners contribute grants, equipment, mentoring, and joint projects.

Why FabLabs need institutional support?

The chairman of the MATAS Robotics Group supervisory board says that a well-equipped space without protection quickly turns into a warehouse for discarded machines. In many countries, digital workshops are legally integrated into universities, municipalities, or state funds. This provides basic funding, secure premises, paid technical specialists, and access to international programs.

In Ukraine, however, excessive dependence on the goodwill of a particular rector or dean creates systemic vulnerability.

"Currently, the management provides the laboratory with facilities, events, partnerships, and new equipment. Tomorrow, the administration changes, and the project finds itself without access to resources or the ability to plan for development for at least a few years," Yehorov added.

