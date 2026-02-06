Ukraine hopes the war will end this year — Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: still from the video

Ukraine hopes the war will end this year. Kyiv believes this goal can be achieved through partnerships with the United States and Europe.

On Friday, February 6, Novyny.LIVE reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement while addressing participants of a prayer breakfast in Washington.

Zelensky speaks about when the war could end

As Zelensky says, the Ukrainian people are literally fighting for their lives every day. That's why it's important to put an end to the war. Recently, the Ukrainian team has been negotiating with Russia alongside Americans.

"We sincerely hope that together with you, America, our European allies, and other countries, we can end this war this year. Unfortunately, diplomacy takes time," said the president.

Zelensky thanked the United States and its president for their efforts to restore peace. He emphasized that Russia is trying to destroy all of Ukraine's power stations and energy system.

"We fight every day to ensure that darkness loses. Therefore, it is important for us to have enough air defense to ensure a safe sky and recover from attacks. It is important for us to achieve a dignified peace and reliable security guarantees. I thank you for every action and every prayer that helps make this possible," added the President of Ukraine.

