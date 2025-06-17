U.S. finds no violations in Ukraine’s use of international military aid

Loading military aid onto an airplane. Illustrative photo: RBC-Ukraine

Ukraine’s efforts in tracking and overseeing international military aid have been praised by U.S. partners. Accountability remains a key aspect of cooperation with global donors.

That’s according to a report by the Temporary Special Commission (TSC) of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada for monitoring the receipt and use of international material and technical assistance.

Advertisement

Oversight and control of international aid

According to the report, the volume of international military aid to Ukraine grew significantly in 2024–2025. This was due to expanded training programs for Ukrainian troops, pilots, and technical staff, as well as Ukraine’s deeper involvement in multilateral security platforms — in particular, through the Ramstein coordination group. The number of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and G7 countries also increased, covering not only weapons supplies but also the development of defense-industrial partnerships.

As part of its work, TSC Chair Oleksandra Ustinova held a series of meetings with international partners, including U.S. Department of Defense Inspector General Robert Storch, representatives of the Pentagon, and Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense.

In April 2025, a delegation from the Commission visited Washington, where they held more than 40 meetings with members of the U.S. Congress — both House and Senate — across party lines. Discussions focused on the transparency and efficiency of military aid use, as well as ways to accelerate the delivery of critically needed resources for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The report notes that Ukraine’s efforts in accounting for and controlling the use of aid were highly praised by American partners. The two sides also discussed the broader U.S.-Ukraine strategic partnership in security, defense, and cybersecurity, as well as current domestic and foreign policy priorities amid the ongoing war.

The Commission emphasized that accountability remains a key pillar of cooperation with international donors.

"International partners found no violations in the process of using international military assistance. Furthermore, they praised the level of organization and the effectiveness of measures for tracking, registering, and managing the aid provided," the report states.

Previously, we reported that at least 15 Kyiv residents were killed in a Russian attack overnight.

Following the strike, President Zelensky called on Western allies to respond to the terrorism of the aggressor state.