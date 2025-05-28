There are dead and injured in China as a result of the explosion at the chemical plant

The aftermath of the explosion at the chemical plant in China. Photo: Reuters

As a result of the explosion at the chemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, at least five people were killed. At the same time, 19 other people were injured, and six local residents are missing.

It was reported by Reuters.

Details of the explosion at the chemical plant in China

It is noted that on Wednesday, May 28, residents near the chemical plant in eastern China assessed the damage to their homes after the powerful and still unexplained explosion. The explosion is known to have killed at least five people, causing the release of chemicals and destruction.

Plumes of black and grey smoke hung over the plant in Gaomi, a city in the eastern province of Shandong, a day after the explosion, which injured 19 people and left six others missing.

According to Reuters, local authorities have yet to release the results of air quality tests conducted on Tuesday after the plume of orange and black smoke erupted from the plant.

On Wednesday, vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the site, which stretches over 47 hectares (116 acres), and drone footage showed multi-storey buildings destroyed by the explosion.

According to the publication, founded in August 2019 in the Gaomi Renhe Chemical Park, the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant develops and produces chemicals used in pesticides and pharmaceuticals. It employs more than 300 people.

Explosions at chemical plants in China in recent years include one in the northwestern region of Ningxia in 2024 and another in the southeastern province of Jiangxi in 2023.

In addition, in 2015, two massive explosions at hazardous and flammable chemical warehouses in the port city of Tianjin, which killed more than 170 people and injured 700, led to stricter legislation on chemical storage.

Another explosion in the same year at the chemical plant in Shandong killed 13 people.

Earlier, we reported that on Tuesday, May 27, the powerful explosion occurred at the chemical plant in China.