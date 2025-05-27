Everything we know about the explosion in China on May 27

An explosion in China. Photo: Independent

On Tuesday, May 27, the powerful explosion occurred at the chemical plant in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong. No casualties have been reported so far.

It was reported by the AR news agency.

Everything we know about the explosion in China

Emergency services have begun rescue operations after the explosion, which occurred before noon at the Shandong Youdao Chemical plant. Some locals claimed to have felt vibrations from the explosion.

The cause of the explosion has not been specified. Some videos posted on social media showed thick smoke rising into the sky. Windows in some neighbouring houses were damaged.

A total of 55 vehicles and 232 fire and rescue personnel were quickly dispatched to the scene, while the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Situations sent a special commission and additional units to support the rescue efforts, according to an official release.

The employee of the hotel, located about 3.5 km from the blast site, said she heard the explosion around noon.

