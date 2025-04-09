Scientists revived the extinct wolves for the first time — details

The extinct "dire" wolves that were revived. Photo: Reuters

The American scientists have revived the "dire" wolves that became extinct more than 10,000 years ago. These "direwolves" became famous thanks to the TV show Game of Thrones.

The revival was reported by TIME magazine.

Revival of the extinct "dire" wolves — details

The biotechnology company Colossal Biosciences has announced the birth of three puppies of the dire wolf species, the predators that became extinct more than 10,000 years ago and became famous thanks to the TV show Game of Thrones.

Collage by Robert Clark. Photo: TIME

Scientists analysed DNA obtained from ancient samples — a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull bone — and found about 20 genetic differences between grey wolves and dire wolves. These changes were then introduced into grey wolf cells using CRISPR, after which the modified nuclei were transferred to eggs, from which embryos developed. Of the 45 embryos created, three were successfully implanted into dog surrogate mothers.

Remus at two months old. Photo: Colossal Biosciences The newborns were named Remus, Romulus, and Khaleesi. These wolves were born on October 1, 2024, in one of the nature reserves in the United States.

They live in the special 2,000-acre reserve in the United States, where they are constantly monitored. These wolves have the characteristics of a dire wolf, including a larger body size, wider head and white coat colour. As adults, they are expected to reach the length of 1.8 meters and the weight of about 68 kg.

This breakthrough in genetics has generated considerable interest and debate in the scientific community. Some experts question whether these animals can be considered real dire wolves, as they are genetically modified grey wolves. Others see this achievement as a potential for biodiversity conservation and the restoration of extinct species.

Remus at five months old. Photo: Colossal Biosciences

It is worth noting that dire wolves are not directly related to modern grey wolves. Genetic studies have shown that they diverged from a common ancestor about 5.7 million years ago, making them closer to jackals than to grey wolves.

Romulus at five months old. Photo: Robert Clark for TIME

This case raises important ethical questions about the restoration of extinct species and the potential consequences of such actions for ecosystems and biodiversity.

