Murder of Israeli diplomats in Washington on May 22 — the murderer surrendered to the Police

On Thursday, May 22, the tragedy shook the local community in the capital of the United States. Near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, the unknown man opened fire on the young couple who had just left the building after the event to discuss humanitarian aid for Gaza.

It was reported by CNN.

Details of the case

The victims of the shooting were Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, staff members of the Israeli Embassy. They were not only colleagues, but also lovers — according to friends, the couple were preparing to announce their engagement next week.

The attacker did not flee the scene. He waited for law enforcement to arrive and voluntarily surrendered to the Police. According to CNN, during his arrest, the man stated that he committed the murder "for Gaza and free Palestine".

Police identified the shooter as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, the resident of Chicago. According to preliminary data, he had no criminal record and was not under the supervision of special services.

The scene is cordoned off. The investigation is ongoing. The authorities urge citizens to remain calm and not to jump to conclusions until the official investigation is completed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine subsequently expressed its sincere condolences over the death of two representatives of the Israeli Diplomatic Mission who were fatally shot near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The victims of the armed attack were the man and woman, staff members of the Israeli Embassy.