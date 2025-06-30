Shooting in Idaho — two firefighters killed while fighting a fire

An armored police car leaves the area where several firefighters were attacked. Photo: REUTERS/Young Kwak

Near the city of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, USA, two firefighters were tragically killed while fighting a large-scale forest fire. They were shot and killed on Canfield Mountain, a popular tourist destination.

Reuters reports.

Advertisement

The shooting may have been part of a trap set for law enforcement

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, a special unit found the body of a man with a firearm nearby on the mountain on Sunday evening, June 29. The man is suspected of being the shooter in the attack on the firefighters. Law enforcement officers do not rule out the possibility that the attack was planned in advance and that the fire was deliberately set to lure rescuers.

County Sheriff Bob Norris noted that the shooter was well-trained and used high-velocity sporting rifles. The shooter hid in dense brush and blended in with the environment. Initially, the police were unsure of the number of individuals involved in the attack. The investigation is ongoing, with technical experts and FBI tactical units working at the scene.

According to Sheriff Norris, the forest fire was reported at 1:21 p.m. local time. Within 40 minutes, there were reports of shots fired at rescuers. Footage from the scene shows smoke rising above the forest, as well as armed rescuers and numerous ambulances.

Additionally, the press service of the International Association of Firefighters reported that a third firefighter is in serious condition in the operating room.

Earlier, we reported that an American fugitive accused of crimes against children and wanted since 1992 was arrested in Ukraine.

Also, the reporter of the Australian TV channel 9 News, was shot with a rubber bullet.