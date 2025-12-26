Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day US bombs ISIS targets in Nigeria, AFRICOM confirms

US bombs ISIS targets in Nigeria, AFRICOM confirms

Ua en ru
Publication time 26 December 2025 10:40
US conducts airstrikes against ISIS militants in Nigeria
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. forces launched airstrikes against ISIS positions in northwestern Nigeria. This was in response to ISIS's numerous attacks on civilians, particularly on Christian communities in the region.

President Donald Trump announced the airstrikes on the social media platform Truth Social.

Advertisement

The United States attacked ISIS militants in Nigeria

The White House announced that, at Trump's command, on the night of December 26, U.S. forces attacked the militants who were persecuting and killing Christians.

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper," Trump wrote.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the operation and stated that several ISIS militants were killed in the strikes.

"May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all,
including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," Trump added.

US ISIS
Post by Donald Trump in Truth Social. Photo: screenshot

Read more:

USA Donald Trump Nigeria terrorists ISIS
Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information