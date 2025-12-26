US conducts airstrikes against ISIS militants in Nigeria

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

U.S. forces launched airstrikes against ISIS positions in northwestern Nigeria. This was in response to ISIS's numerous attacks on civilians, particularly on Christian communities in the region.

President Donald Trump announced the airstrikes on the social media platform Truth Social.

The United States attacked ISIS militants in Nigeria

The White House announced that, at Trump's command, on the night of December 26, U.S. forces attacked the militants who were persecuting and killing Christians.

"I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper," Trump wrote.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed the operation and stated that several ISIS militants were killed in the strikes.

"May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all,

including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," Trump added.

Post by Donald Trump in Truth Social. Photo: screenshot

