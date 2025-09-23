Hasidic pilgrims mark second day of Rosh Hashanah in Uman, Ukraine — photo report

Uman Rosh Hashanah 2025 — scenes from the second day
On Tuesday, September 23, the second day of Rosh Hashanah celebrations began in Uman, Ukraine. More than 40,000 pilgrims have arrived, and already taken to the streets.
See how the celebrations are going in a photo report by Novyny.LIVE team from the streets of Uman.
Rosh Hashanah in Uman — second day of the New Year's celebrations
Pilgrims took to the streets of Uman for morning and noon prayers. The celebration will continue until September 24.
According to the United Jewish Community of Ukraine, around 10,000 pilgrims are participating in the Tikkun Haklali prayer. There will also be a prayer for peace in Ukraine.
Currently, believers are having breakfast, praying, dancing, and smelling mint and lemon. In addition, most Hasidim smoke even in pilgrimage areas.
Garbage is collected in the city six times a day. Law enforcement and Israeli rescuers are monitoring security during the celebration.
Nine Israeli police officers are also working in Uman. They are assisting their Ukrainian counterparts and interpreting into Hebrew.
During air raid alerts in Uman, Hassidic pilgrims remain to pray instead of going to shelters. According to locals, the pilgrims pray to God, asking Him to send back to Russia anything Russia launches.
