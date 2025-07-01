Ukraine launches joint weapons production program with international partners

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's Defense Ministry. Photo: Facebook of Rustem Umerov

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, has announced a program to jointly produce arms with international partners. The program will operate in Ukraine and in countries participating in the Ramstein Contact Group.

The Ministry of Defense reported this on Tuesday, July 1.

What is known about the new weapons production plants?

According to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, this initiative is grounded in Ukraine's distinctive experience in modern warfare, its possession of effective weapons and equipment, and its capacity to conduct thorough testing on the battlefield.

"Soon, Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment will receive a special legal and tax regime that will enable them to rapidly expand and modernize their production and build new facilities," the statement said.

All weapons produced by these companies will be supplied exclusively to the Ukrainian Defense Forces until the end of the war.

"This is a new type of military-industrial cooperation where Ukraine is an equal partner and player in the global defense market," the Defense Ministry added.

Together with a parliamentary committee, the Ministry of Defense has presented the key provisions of four draft laws to defense companies. These laws provide for changes to tax, customs, budgetary, and criminal legislation. These changes are intended to develop the industry and improve production safety.

Ukrainian Parliament is expected to vote on these legislative changes this month, and the government is expected to support them.

