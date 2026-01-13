Ukraine strikes a drone production plant in Russia and targets in the temporarily occupied territories

Fire at the plant. Photo: still from video

On the night of January 13, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched a series of precision strikes against Russian military and industrial facilities in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. These actions aimed to reduce the offensive capabilities and production potential of Russian troops.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully attacked a drone manufacturing plant in Taganrog

One of the key targets was a plant for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles in the Rostov region of Russia. According to the available information, the Ukrainian-made missiles struck the Atlant Aero enterprise in Taganrog.

This enterprise is involved in the full cycle of design, manufacture and testing of Molniya strike and reconnaissance drones, and also produces components for Orion UAVs.

Explosions and a fire were reported near the production buildings. The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

"The destruction of this facility will reduce the enemy's ability to produce UAVs and weaken the Russian aggressor's ability to strike civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian facilities in the TOT

Additionally, several military targets in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories were hit. In the Zaporizhzhia region, the following were hit: a Tor anti-aircraft missile system near Chereshneve; a Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system near Podsporie; a P-18-2 Prima radar station near Lozuvatka; and enemy concentration sites near Liubymivka.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, an ammunition depot and an enemy concentration site near Makiivka were hit. Additionally, it is reported that a Tor anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed near the village of Soniachne. The data on the results of the strikes are still being clarified.

