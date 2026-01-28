SBU claims $1B in damage to Russian military aviation

The SBU drone approaches the Russian fighter jet. Photo: Screenshot from video

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on the results of long-range strikes carried out by the Alpha special unit against Russian military infrastructure throughout 2025. According to official data, five military airfields located deep in the enemy's rear were hit.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

SBU delivers devastating strikes on aviation assets inside Russia

The SBU said that during this period, the enemy lost the ability to use at least 15 aircraft, which were either destroyed or critically damaged as a result of long-range drone attacks.

According to the released information, the damaged aviation assets include 11 fighters and bombers of various types, including the Su-30SM, Su-34, Su-27, Su-24, and MiG-31.

In addition, three helicopters — the Mi-28, Mi-26, and Mi-8 — as well as one An-26 transport aircraft were damaged or destroyed.

The SBU press service also added that ammunition depots and fuel storage facilities at the airfields were destroyed along with the aircraft. The security service estimates that the total losses inflicted on the enemy as a result of these strikes exceeded $1 billion.

