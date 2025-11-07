Ukraine elected to UNESCO Executive Board alongside Romania and Moldova

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Reuters

Ukraine officially joined the Executive Board of UNESCO for the 2025–2029 term. The country received the highest rating of all the candidates.

On Friday, November 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on X.

Ukraine is now a member of the Executive Board of UNESCO

Today, Ukraine has been elected to the UNESCO Executive Board for 2025–2029 with the highest vote count. Together with Romania and Moldova, we outstripped Russia—for the second time in a row Moscow lost the elections and remains excluded from the Board.



Thank you to the member… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 7, 2025

During the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a vote was held for membership in the Executive Council. Ukraine received 137 votes, surpassing Russia, which failed to be included for the second consecutive time.

"Thank you to the member states that supported our candidacy. Alongside our partners, we will use every opportunity UNESCO provides to restore life, defend our culture, heritage, and people. We will make sure that all forms of Russian aggression, be it war or hybrid threats, are well-countered. There is no alternative to peace. It's time Moscow learned that," Volodymyr Zelensky wrote.

The Ukrainian delegation at the General Conference of UNESCO. Photo: facebook.com/andrij.sybiha

In a Facebook post, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine's path to membership was difficult due to Russia's significant influence.

"Ukrainian diplomacy, under the direction of President Volodymyr Zelensky, worked around the clock to secure Ukraine's election and prevent Russia's election. This is part of our systematic policy of not allowing the aggressor state to participate in the leadership of international organizations and of strengthening Ukraine's position on the international stage," Sybiha wrote.

According to the minister, Ukraine's election to the Executive Board of UNESCO demonstrates the international community's high level of trust in the country.

UNESCO Executive Board membership opens new opportunities for Ukraine, including expanding international cooperation in education and science, strengthening the protection of national cultural heritage damaged by war, and promoting Ukrainian initiatives globally.

