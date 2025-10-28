Zelensky outlines energy plan: gas imports, equipment from partners, and possible funding gap

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: x.com/ZelenskyyUa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a statement regarding gas imports and the potential for an electricity shortage. He explained who is helping.

The president spoke about this on Tuesday, October 28.

Advertisement

Gas imports

"First of all, we are taking the initial step now because we understand it’s better to join efforts to support Ukraine. We still don’t know the scale of the strikes on our energy sector, nor do we fully know what challenges lie ahead or where exactly we will need help," the president noted.

This includes transformers, various types of turbines, gas imports, and more. According to him, Ukraine knows where to get the $1.2 billion needed for imports, but may require an additional $800 million.

"The $1.2 billion already includes the aid from Norway that I mentioned earlier. First it was $100 million, then $150 million a few days ago. We are counting on $350 million in January," said Zelensky.

Electricity shortage

The president of Ukraine is turning to its partners for equipment that may be needed in the event of an electricity shortage. In particular, this concerns Germany and Italy.

According to Zelensky, everything depends on Russian attacks. Additionally, Ukraine may need extra funding for imports.

Read more:

Netherlands sends €25 million energy aid package to Ukraine

Graham says he will make Putin end the war