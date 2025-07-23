Ukraine and Israel agree to deepen cooperation against Iran and Russia

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar. Photo: Novyny.LIVE

Ukraine and Israel will launch a separate security dialogue dedicated to countering Iran's threat. Such an agreement was reached by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, during a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday, July 22.

It was reported by the correspondent of Novyny.LIVE.

Countering Iran's threat

Sybiha noted that Iran and Russia pose a serious threat not only to Ukraine and Israel, but also to all global security.

"Today, our countries face common security challenges. Iran and Russia pose an existential threat not only to our countries, but also to global security," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that Iran continues to destabilize the region and expand its nuclear program, and also drew attention to the allied ties between Tehran and Moscow.

"Iran and the Russian Federation have united into a single alliance of criminal regimes that support each other and threaten the entire free world," the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic service emphasized.

The Minister added that against this background, Kyiv and Tel Aviv agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in the field of security.

"We decided to launch a separate dialogue on Iran's threat. We agreed on it with the Minister," Sybiha summarized.

As a reminder, on July 22, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit.

