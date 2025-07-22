Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main News of the day Israel's Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine — what's behind it

Israel's Foreign Minister arrives in Ukraine — what's behind it

Publication time 22 July 2025 21:14
Gideon Sa'ar visits Kyiv — what's behind the visit
Gideon Sa'ar. Photo: Reuters

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, arrived in Ukraine on an official visit. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel is expected to meet with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit was announced on July 22 by Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky on Telegram.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel arrived in Kyiv

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. The program includes meetings with the Ukrainian leadership and the Jewish community," Brodsky wrote.

According to the insider of the Times of Israel publication, Sa'ar is scheduled to have an official meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, the Deputy Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, and the local Jewish community.

In addition, the Israeli minister will visit the Babyn Yar Memorial Complex in Kyiv, where the Nazis murdered about 33,000 Jews during World War II.

As a reminder, President Zelensky met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot, in Kyiv.

Mariia Korobova - editor
Author
Mariia Korobova
