Ukraine, Europe, and the US agree on a plan to secure a ceasefire

Ukraine has agreed with its European partners and the United States on a multi-tiered plan to ensure a ceasefire. The plan provides for a consistent response to possible violations by Russia. The plan has three levels and establishes response times for allied forces.

The Financial Times reported this on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the discussions, Reuters writes.

According to the publication, Kyiv has agreed with its Western allies that, in the event of prolonged or repeated ceasefire violations by Russia, there will be a coordinated response that includes action by Europe and the US. However, Reuters noted that it was unable to independently confirm the information immediately.

The first level involves an immediate response to a violation. Within 24 hours of an incident, a diplomatic protest must be issued. If necessary, Ukrainian forces may be deployed to stop the violation directly.

If hostilities do not cease, the mechanism moves on to the next phase. This phase involves the Coalition of Willing countries, including several European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey.

A separate scenario has been developed for a large-scale escalation. If Russia launches an expanded attack, a coordinated military response by Western-backed forces, including the US military, may be launched 72 hours after the first recorded violation.

