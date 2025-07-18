White House confirms Trump's new health issue — doctors rule out serious disease

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The White House reported that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, underwent the medical examination for "minor swelling" of the legs and bruises on the arm, which revealed the vein disease common among people over 70 years old. However, the White House reassured journalists that there was no cause for concern.

The Hill reported on Donald Trump's health.

Everything we know about Trump's health

The White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, released the doctor's note from Trump's examination during the press briefing, which detailed the results. Trump underwent an ultrasound and a "comprehensive examination," which included a diagnostic vascular study.

The examination revealed that 79-year-old Trump has chronic venous insufficiency. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this condition occurs when the veins in a person's legs try to pump blood back to the heart, causing it to pool.

Leavitt said there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis — a type of blood clot — or arterial disease, which can include blockages.

Additionally, the administration of the President of the United States released a memorandum from the White House physician, Sean Barbabella. The doctor noted that the President's medical team performed an echocardiogram, which showed "normal heart structure and function."

"No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified," the doctor wrote.

The note concluded with a short summary stating Trump "remains in excellent health."

What else is Trump sick with?

Trump underwent a medical examination in April 2025. Since the United States takes informing citizens about the President's health seriously, Trump's medical records were officially published, revealing that the leader of the United States has:

Well-controlled hypercholesterolemia;

Seasonal allergies;

Previous COVID-19 infection;

Rosacea;

Actinic keratosis;

Benign nevi;

Diverticulosis;

Colon polyps.

The White House chief physician said that Trump has remained healthy at his age because he has refused to use tobacco and alcohol throughout his life. Although, as is well known, the president is a big fan of fast food and Coca-Cola.

