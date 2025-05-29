Airplane crash in South Korea — the patrol plane crashed

Emergency services are at the site of the aircraft crash. Photo: social media

The patrol plane crashed in South Korea on Thursday, May 29. There were four people on board the aircraft.

Reuters writes about it.

Advertisement

Just in – Naval Aircraft Crash in Pohang, South Korea



A naval patrol plane with four people aboard has crashed in Nam-gu, Pohang. Authorities have confirmed the incident, while the Navy reports that a military aircraft went down and damage is currently being assessed. Emergency… https://t.co/1xSAoAdKML pic.twitter.com/HfqBaiYsWU — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) May 29, 2025

Plane crash in South Korea

According to the South Korean Navy, the maritime patrol aircraft with four people on board crashed today.

The crash occurred near the military base in the southern city of Pohang. The navy is currently trying to establish the cause of the accident and the number of victims.

Earlier, Yonhap reported, quoting official sources, that the plane crashed in the mountains on the east coast.

As a reminder, in April, the plane crashed near the airport in the US state of Florida, killing three people.