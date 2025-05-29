Our social media:

UA ru

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information
Main arrow News of the day arrow The patrol aircraft with people on board crashed in South Korea arrow

The patrol aircraft with people on board crashed in South Korea

29 May 2025 11:05
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor
Airplane crash in South Korea — the patrol plane crashed
Emergency services are at the site of the aircraft crash. Photo: social media
Yevheniia Briukhovetska - editor

The patrol plane crashed in South Korea on Thursday, May 29. There were four people on board the aircraft.

Reuters writes about it.

Advertisement

 

Plane crash in South Korea

According to the South Korean Navy, the maritime patrol aircraft with four people on board crashed today.

The crash occurred near the military base in the southern city of Pohang. The navy is currently trying to establish the cause of the accident and the number of victims.

Earlier, Yonhap reported, quoting official sources, that the plane crashed in the mountains on the east coast.

As a reminder, in April, the plane crashed near the airport in the US state of Florida, killing three people.

plane Navy airplane crash Souh Korea aviation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement