US stops supplying weapons to Ukraine — NATO reacts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed understanding of the United States' position regarding a potential reduction or pause in military assistance to Ukraine. At the same time, he stressed that Kyiv will not be able to withstand the war against Russian aggression without the involvement of all allies, including the United States.

Mark Rutte made these comments in an interview with Fox News.

Suspension of US aid to Ukraine

He noted that Washington has every right to take care of its own defense needs. He believes that the United States should manage its own strategic weapons stockpile to ensure the safety of its citizens. However, as the Secretary General emphasized, Western support for Ukraine should be a joint effort.

"In the short term, Ukraine cannot do without all the support it can get when it comes to ammunition and air defense systems," said Rutte.

He noted that although European countries have pledged 35 billion euros to Ukraine for 2025, this sum is insufficient without the United States' active participation.

"We cannot do without the practical US support. This is also in the US interest for Ukraine not to lose this war and having a huge Russia now on the border of Europe. And of course secure Europe also means secure US," said the Alliance chief.

