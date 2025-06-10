Patriot from Israel for Ukraine — the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied the information

Patriot air defense systems. Photo: US Army

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed reports of an alleged transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. They denied it.

This information is included in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' response to Ynet's request on Tuesday, June 10.

Patriot for Ukraine from Israel

The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that these statements are false.

"Israel has not transferred the Patriot system to Ukraine," the ministry said.

Additionally, according to media reports, Russia demanded an explanation from Israel regarding the statement about transferring air defense systems to Ukraine.

For reference, Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky said that his country had transferred Patriots to Ukraine.

