New Ukraine–Russia POW swap announced by Kyiv

10 June 2025 15:47
Olena Khalik - editor-in-chief
Olena Khalik
editor-in-chief
New stages of POW exchange with Russia confirmed by Kyiv
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi. Photo: Novyny.LIVE
Olena Khalik - editor-in-chief
Olena Khalik
editor-in-chief

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heorhii Tykhyi, announced new POW exchanges between Ukraine and Russia. According to him, they will continue in the coming days.

He said it at the press conference on Tuesday, June 10.

POW exchange between Ukraine and Russia

"This exchange process is very complicated, but it is ongoing. Yesterday was the first stage, and it should continue. It will take several days," Tykhyi noted.

According to him, the exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers should also take place. In addition, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged partners not to wait for anything else and to increase pressure on Russia.

"If this pressure had been applied earlier, there could have been results of the meetings. Instead, because there is no pressure, we see empty meetings," Tykhyi emphasized.

He added that the meeting between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Russia was not discussed.

As a reminder, on June 9, Ukraine and Russia exchanged POWs. The wounded and soldiers under the age of 25 returned home.

war MFA Ukraine POWs russia Heorhii Tykhyi
