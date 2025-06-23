Ukraine responds to deadly June 23 strike on Kyiv

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Novyny.LIVE/Ihor Kuznetsov

Before the beginning of the meeting of the EU Council of Ministers in Brussels, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for EU Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, commented on Russia's night attack on Ukraine. At least seven people were killed as a result of the shelling.

It was reported by the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Andrii Sybiha criticized Russian attacks on Ukraine

"Another Russian shelling of Ukrainian civilian targets. Many casualties, at least seven people killed. That's the real response of the Russian side to all peace efforts," Sybiha stated.

Andrii Sybiha also addressed his partners and noted that now is the time to put pressure on Russia and use all possible diplomatic tools. He noted that the most effective tools for putting pressure on Russia are sanctions, isolation, and asset freezes.

"The time has come to use all diplomatic tools to raise the price for Russia for further aggression. Now is the right time to use all diplomatic tools to force Russia to make peace," the Minister said.

In addition, Sybiha noted that he would work with the Council of Europe on all the details to speed up the special tribunal against Russia.

