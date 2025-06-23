Zelensky responds to Russia's hypocrisy on Iran, Kyiv

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the cynical shelling of Ukraine on the night of June 23, during which the Russian army used Iranian "Shahed" drones and missiles from North Korea against Ukrainian cities. As the Head of State noted, Moscow, which recently demonstratively condemned the strikes on Iran's nuclear program, is silent this time, even though it carried out direct attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky reported it on his channel on X.

Zelensky criticized Russia's cynical position

Zelensky reported that five apartment buildings were damaged in Kyiv alone. As of now, six people are known to have died in the capital. Another person died in Bila Tserkva, where the Shahed drone hit a hospital. The President expressed his condolences to the families of the victims.

The President of Ukraine also reported that Russia had struck targets in four regions overnight. A total of 352 drones were used, including 159 Shaheds, as well as 16 missiles. According to preliminary data, ballistic missiles from North Korea were also used. Some of the air targets were destroyed by the Ukrainian Air Defence Forces, but not all of them.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced that today, June 23, he would travel to the United Kingdom to discuss defense issues.

"Everyone in countries neighbouring Russia, Iran, and North Korea should be thinking carefully about whether they could protect lives if this coalition of murderers persists and continues spreading their terror. Today, during my visit to the United Kingdom, I will be discussing this very issue with our partners — our defense, which must become the foundation of a much stronger collective security. We will also be negotiating new and powerful steps to increase pressure on Russia for this war and to put an end to the strikes," Zelensky commented.

As a reminder, on the night of June 23, Russian troops launched a combined attack on Kyiv.