Trump would honor US security guarantees for Ukraine, says ex-CIA officer

The credibility of US security guarantees for Ukraine could depend less on formal agreements and more on political commitment, according to former CIA officer Ralph Goff. He believes that a public pledge from Donald Trump would carry real weight despite past failures of Western assurances.

Ralph Goff said this in an exclusive interview with Ukraine Breaking News.

Trump’s word would matter

"We have a bad track record when it comes to security guarantees, but if someone like President Donald Trump says he will provide them, I think he will keep his word", Goff said. "He has a pretty good record of keeping commitments once he makes them publicly."

According to Goff, the central issue is not Washington’s willingness to offer guarantees, but defining a level of security commitments that Russia would ultimately be forced to accept.

"So far, the Russians are saying they will accept no security guarantees from the West at all, but that’s unrealistic," he said.

Goff also pointed to recent comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who noted that any negotiated deal would require concessions from both sides, calling it an encouraging signal from the US administration.

"I’ve always said that a peace deal is only a good deal if both sides are unhappy with it," Goff added. "The question is whether security guarantees can become a sticking point that Russia doesn’t like — but has to accept."

