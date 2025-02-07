Trump says he has regained his faith in God after two attempts on his life

Donald Trump. Photo: screenshot from the video

On February 6, Donald Trump joined the National Prayer Breakfast at the Capitol and ruled out new orders creating two U.S. Christianity and religion agencies, claiming he has regained his faith in God and people can't be happy without God.

This was reported by AP and Voice of America.

Reflecting on having a bullet come close to killing him at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last year, Trump told: "It changed something in me, I feel. I feel even stronger. I believed in God, but I feel, I feel much more strongly about it. Something happened".

Donald Trump said he wants to root out "anti-Christian bias" in the U.S., announcing the formation of a task force led by Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate the "targeting" of Christians.

"The task Force will immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI — terrible — and other agencies," the President said.

An hour after calling for unity on Capitol Hill, Trump shifted to a more assertive stance at a second event across town, where he announced the formation of a White House Faith Office, to be led by Paula White-Cain, an early supporter of Trump’s 2016 presidency bid, who led Trump’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative in 2019.

