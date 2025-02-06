Trump bans transgender people from sports competitions

US President Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

On February 5, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a decree banning transgender people from participating in sports competitions among women and girls. He emphasized that he had thus "ended the war on women's sports".

This was reported by the Associated Press and Voice of America.

Trump's executive order on transgender athletes

As you know, the executive order is called "Keep Men Out of Women's Sports". It gives federal agencies such as the Department of Justice and the Department of Education broad authority to interpret "sex" as the sex assigned at birth.

"The Trump administration will protect the proud tradition of women athletes and we will not allow men to beat, injure, or cheat our women and our girls. From now on, women's sports will be women's sports only," Trump said before signing the executive order at the White House.

The president emphasized that he considers the previous administration's gender policy to be a "militant transgender ideology". He said that "men pretending to be girls stole more than 3,500 victories" and "came to more than 11,000 competitions for women".

According to him, with this decree, he "stopped the war on women's sports".

It is noted that the document will apply mainly to school, university and amateur competitions. Failure to comply with it could result in the termination of federal funding for the educational institution. At the same time, White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt said that the decree would affect the 2028 Summer Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

Trump also said that the United States would deny visas to transgender athletes. Dozens of women and girls were present at the signing of the executive order and applauded Trump after his speech.

As a reminder, Trump recently ended protection for more than 300,000 Venezuelans in the United States, and they could be deported in the coming months.

In addition, the new American president is withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council. He will issue an executive order to this effect, explaining his decision.