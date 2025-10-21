Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump says he aims to surpass Washington and Lincoln

Trump says he aims to surpass Washington and Lincoln

Ua en ru
Publication time 21 October 2025 23:50
Updated 22:57
Trump says he wants to “beat” George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, citing his achievements
Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

President Donald Trump said that he intends to surpass his most famous predecessors: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. During his speech, he highlighted his administration's accomplishments and alluded to the challenges that lie ahead for the country.

The US president said this in a speech during a lunch with members of the Republican Party in the Rose Garden of the White House, on October 21.

Advertisement

Trump compared himself to Washington and Lincoln

During a White House meeting, Donald Trump said he aims to surpass the greatest US presidents in history. He emphasized that his foreign policy and security achievements are unique, particularly in terms of preventing large-scale wars.

"It's going to be very tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we're going to give it a try. Right. Hey, they didn't put out eight wars. Nine coming. All right. We put out eight wars and the ninth is coming, believe it or not," said Trump.

President Trump hosted Senate Republicans for lunch in the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House. This took place a day after crews began demolishing part of the East Wing to make way for Trump's planned ballroom.

Read more:

Trump cancels Budapest meeting with Putin

Trump prioritizes quick end to war over Ukraine’s borders

USA Donald Trump White House war Washington
Ruslan Kulyeshov - editor
Author
Ruslan Kulyeshov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information