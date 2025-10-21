Trump says he wants to “beat” George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, citing his achievements

Donald Trump. Photo: still from the video

President Donald Trump said that he intends to surpass his most famous predecessors: George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. During his speech, he highlighted his administration's accomplishments and alluded to the challenges that lie ahead for the country.

The US president said this in a speech during a lunch with members of the Republican Party in the Rose Garden of the White House, on October 21.

Trump compared himself to Washington and Lincoln

During a White House meeting, Donald Trump said he aims to surpass the greatest US presidents in history. He emphasized that his foreign policy and security achievements are unique, particularly in terms of preventing large-scale wars.

"It's going to be very tough to beat Washington and Lincoln, but we're going to give it a try. Right. Hey, they didn't put out eight wars. Nine coming. All right. We put out eight wars and the ninth is coming, believe it or not," said Trump.

President Trump hosted Senate Republicans for lunch in the newly renovated Rose Garden at the White House. This took place a day after crews began demolishing part of the East Wing to make way for Trump's planned ballroom.

