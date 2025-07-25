Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump responds to Macron’s Palestine recognition plan

Publication time 25 July 2025 22:25
Trump: Macron’s words on Palestine mean nothing
Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to recognize Palestine as an independent state. Trump said that Macron's words "carry no weight".

Trump made this statement to reporters on Friday, July 25.

Recognition of Palestine as an independent state

Trump said that Macron's plans "carry no weight".

"He's a very good guy. I like him. But that statement doesn't carry weight," Trump noted.

Arkadii Pastula - editor
Author
Arkadii Pastula
