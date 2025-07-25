Trump: Macron’s words on Palestine mean nothing

Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump responded to French President Emmanuel Macron's plans to recognize Palestine as an independent state. Trump said that Macron's words "carry no weight".

Trump made this statement to reporters on Friday, July 25.

Recognition of Palestine as an independent state

Trump said that Macron's plans "carry no weight".

"He's a very good guy. I like him. But that statement doesn't carry weight," Trump noted.

