Trump says NATO should not join Ukraine security guarantees

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that NATO should not be part of Ukraine's security guarantees. It is an important argument for Russia.

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced this after his video conference with Trump, according to Le Monde.

Advertisement

Trump's position on NATO in security guarantees

Macron said that Trump clearly expressed his position that NATO should not be part of security guarantees for Ukraine, as it is "an important argument for Russia."

"President Trump made it very clear in these very words. He even said things that are very important to me: the fact that NATO should not be part of these security guarantees, and we know that this is a strong argument, especially for the Russian side," the President of France shared.

At the same time, the American leader believes that the United States and all allies should enter into these guarantees.

In addition, Macron added that during the meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump wants to achieve a ceasefire.

"We support this initiative, as well as the exchange of POWs and the release of children," head of France.

Read also:

Trump offers Ukraine security guarantees if ceasefire reached