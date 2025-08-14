Trump offers Ukraine conditional security guarantees if ceasefire is agreed

Donald Trump. Photo: History.com

During an online meeting with European and Ukrainian leaders, Donald Trump stated that the United States is ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached. At the same time, the President emphasized that these guarantees would not involve the direct supply of weapons or troops from Washington.

The United States is ready to provide security guarantees on condition of a ceasefire

President Donald Trump told European and Ukrainian leaders during a virtual meeting hosted by Germany that the United States could help Kyiv deter future Russian aggression if a ceasefire was reached. He stressed that such commitments would not be part of NATO, according to the source familiar with the conversation.

Trump's openness to the idea of security guarantees awaiting Ukraine and Europe has sparked cautious optimism among European officials ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin. But he did not specify what exactly he meant by those guarantees, discussing only general principles. The British official noted that Trump recognizes the need for American involvement in a final settlement of the conflict.

Limited support and stance on weapons

Whatever the assurances, Trump has made it clear that the United States will not provide weapons or troops directly to Ukraine. Instead, Washington is prepared to sell weapons to European countries, who will then transfer them to Kyiv. These supplies are expected to be limited, which could disappoint those who want more decisive steps to deter Russia after the fighting ends.

European and Ukrainian officials say Trump has heeded their advice and wants a ceasefire, but they worry about what will happen after his personal meeting with Putin. While Europe is considering creating its own coalition of ground forces to protect the peace deal, it wants to enlist U.S. support. Despite its previous stance on lethal aid to Ukraine, Trump has allowed Europe to buy U.S. weapons for Kyiv in an effort to increase pressure on Moscow and encourage it to negotiate.

