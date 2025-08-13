Trump in talks with EU leaders and Zelensky over Ukraine

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Pool via REUTERS

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has already begun the Video Conference with European leaders and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on August 13.

It was reported by Axios reporter Barak Ravid in X.

Trump's conversation with European leaders

"President Trump is currently holding a conference call with Ukrainian President Zelensky and several European leaders ahead of the summit with Putin on Friday," the reporter wrote.

Screenshot of Barack Ravid's post

It is also known that Karol Nawrocki is participating in international contacts regarding Ukraine for the first time as the President of Poland. He is also present at the teleconference organized by Trump.

Screenshot of the post of the Office of the President of Poland

