Trump hits back at criticism over Putin summit location

Trump hits back at criticism over Putin summit location

Ua en ru
Publication time 18 August 2025 12:51
Trump defends himself against criticism tied to Putin summit location
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was happy to meet him anywhere else. According to him, media reports about his "defeat" are fake.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his social network, Truth Social.

Advertisement

What does Trump say about the place of the meeting with Putin?

"The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a "major defeat" by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this," Trump wrote.

He believes that democratic media would criticize his decision regardless of the location of the talks with Putin. In addition, the American leader accused his opponents of "attempting to sow chaos in Washington and other cities."

Read also:

Trump says Ukraine can end war by giving up NATO and Crimea

vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump Alaska summit
Karyna Prykhodko - editor
Author
Karyna Prykhodko
