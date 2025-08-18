Trump defends himself against criticism tied to Putin summit location

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was happy to meet him anywhere else. According to him, media reports about his "defeat" are fake.

Donald Trump wrote about it on his social network, Truth Social.

What does Trump say about the place of the meeting with Putin?

"The Fake News has been saying for 3 days that I suffered a "major defeat" by allowing President Vladimir Putin of Russia to have a major Summit in the United States. Actually, he would have loved doing the meeting anywhere else but the U.S., and the Fake News knows this," Trump wrote.

He believes that democratic media would criticize his decision regardless of the location of the talks with Putin. In addition, the American leader accused his opponents of "attempting to sow chaos in Washington and other cities."

