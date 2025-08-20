Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Trump hints at what would happen if Crimea was taken on his watch

Trump hints at what would happen if Crimea was taken on his watch

Ua en ru
Publication time 20 August 2025 12:36
Trump: Crimea under his leadership would have been treated another way
The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that if Crimea had been occupied during his Presidency, it would have been on the front pages of every newspaper for another 20 years. He also compared the Ukrainian peninsula to the state of Texas.

It is reported by the Clash Report.

Advertisement

What did Trump say about Crimea?

During the interview, the President of the United States stated that no one is saying that former White House chief Barack Obama gave up Ukrainian land.

"If I gave up that land, I would be on the front page of every paper for the next 20 years. When Obama gave them up, they didn't even talk about it," Trump stated.

In addition, according to the head of the White House, Crimea is close in size to Texas.

"It's beautiful. This huge piece of land that extends right into the ocean, right into the Black Sea, is so beautiful. I mean, it's so beautiful," Trump said.

It should be noted that the area of Crimea is approximately 27,000 square kilometers, and the state of Texas is over 695,000 square kilometers. Thus, the American state is almost 26 times larger than the Ukrainian peninsula, and in terms of total area, it is larger than all of Ukraine.

Comparison of the size of the state of Texas with the size of Ukraine. Photo: screenshot from maps — photo 1
Comparison of the size of the state of Texas with the size of Ukraine. Photo: screenshot from maps

Read also:

Trump weighs in on US troops in peace mission

Trump announces new step toward talks between Zelensky and Putin

USA Crimea Donald Trump Barack Obama war in Ukraine russia
Eduard Tkach - editor
Author
Eduard Tkach
