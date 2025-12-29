Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenTransportAutomotiveMovies and TV showsFashionLifeEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveEurovisionMoviesWarShows and starsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Eurovision
Fashion
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Life
News of the day
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main News of the day Trump gave his assessment of his phone conversation with Putin

Trump gave his assessment of his phone conversation with Putin

Ua en ru
Publication time 29 December 2025 20:01
Trump spoke on the phone with Putin regarding Ukraine
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, December 29, President Donald Trump of the United States had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. leader viewed the conversation positively.

This information was shared by Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump administration, on X.

Advertisement

Putin-Trump Phone Call

Karoline Leavitt wrote, "President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine."

She did not provide any additional information.

Read more:

Volodymyr Zelensky vladimir putin negotiations Donald Trump war in Ukraine
Anastasiya Pisanenko - editor
Author
Anastasiya Pisanenko
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information