Trump spoke on the phone with Putin regarding Ukraine

Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

On Monday, December 29, President Donald Trump of the United States had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. leader viewed the conversation positively.

This information was shared by Karoline Leavitt, press secretary for the Trump administration, on X.

Putin-Trump Phone Call

Karoline Leavitt wrote, "President Trump has concluded a positive call with President Putin concerning Ukraine."

She did not provide any additional information.

